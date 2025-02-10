Allahbadia remarks: Maharashtra women's panel seeks ban on 'vulgar' digital programmes

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Women's Commission on Monday sought a ban on programmes that could "potentially affect the minds of youth because of the consistent objectionable and vulgar commentary", the demand coming in the backdrop of the controversy related to digital show India's Got Latent.

The distasteful remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on Youtube as 'BeerBiceps', on parents and sex in the reality show led to massive outrage, resulting in complaints from several persons as well as a dressing down from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In a letter, the MSWC asked Mumbai police to take necessary action, including stopping the broadcast of the show.

The police has been instructed to act promptly under relevant legal provisions and submit a report to Maharashtra State Women's Commission, said the panel's letter, which was posted on its X account.

"A written complaint has been filed with the Maharashtra State Women's Commission by advocates Ashish Roy and Pankaj Mishra regarding highly objectionable remarks made about women on the YouTube broadcast of the India's Got Latent show. The complaint named Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Apoorva as the individuals responsible for making extremely objectional comments towards women," it said.

The state women's commission has taken note of the matter, the letter asserted.

"The complaint highlights that the show, which airs on a digital platform not governed by any government regulations, has frequently broadcast objectionable and vulgar statements. These remarks are having a serious and long-term impact on the mindset of the youth. The advocates argued that these shows, which are driven by a disregard for decency and a pursuit of TRPs, should be immediately shut down," the letter said.

Earlier in the day, police lodged a complaint here against the makers, judges and participants of the reality comedy show for alleged use of abusive language and vulgar content.

Zone IX Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam said an inquiry was underway on the complaint, adding no case was registered so far.

Allahbadia, who has over 600,000 followers on X, 4.5 million on Instagram and 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, later apologised for his remarks claiming "comedy is not my forte".

"I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement," the Youtuber added. PTI ND BNM