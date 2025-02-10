Allahbadia row: NCW writes to Vaishnaw, seeks immediate action to curb obscene online content

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Amid a raging controversy over influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's objectionable remarks, the National Commission for Women has asked the Centre to take immediate regulatory measures to address serious concerns regarding the increasing prevalence of obscene content on various Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms and social media streaming sites.

In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged him to take swift action by issuing strict guidelines that prevent platforms from streaming or allowing users to upload inappropriate or obscene content, according to an official statement.

Allahbadia's distasteful comment on parents and sex led to massive outrage across the spectrum on Monday, prompting the YouTuber with almost 16 million followers on social media platforms to apologise and say comedy is not his forte. The comment was made on the YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent" hosted by comedian Samay Raina, popular amongst some sections for its often offensive content.

The NCW said such content, which is easily accessible to people of all age groups, has raised alarms about its negative impact on society, particularly on women and children.

The commission highlighted the violation of multiple legal provisions, including under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act, among others.

Such content not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes but also poses a direct threat to the safety and dignity of women and children, it said.

The NCW has urged the ministry to take swift action by issuing strict guidelines that prevent platforms from streaming or allowing users to upload inappropriate or obscene content.

"The commission called on the authorities to enforce stringent censorship and content moderation systems to protect the public from exposure to harmful material," the statement said.

The NCW has also requested that the action taken by the ministry be communicated to the commission at the earliest to ensure swift follow-up on the matter. The chairperson of NCW has reiterated that ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of women is paramount and must be prioritized across all digital platforms.