Allahbadia row: Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani moves SC seeking quashing of FIR in Guwahati

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani has moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash or transfer to Mumbai an FIR registered in Guwahati in connection with a case of allegedly promoting obscenity in an online show.

Chanchlani is one of the persons named in the case registered in Assam, in which podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia is the key accused because of his controversial comments on the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'.

The plea is listed for hearing before an apex court bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh on Friday.

In his plea, drafted through advocate Shubham Kulshreshtha and filed by advocate Manju Jaitley, Chanchlani has sought quashing of the FIR registered at Cyber police station Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam.

"Quash the FIR bearing No. 03 of 2025 registered at Cyber PS Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam as it was registered later," the plea said.

Alternatively, the Youtuber has sought transfer of the FIR registered at Cyber PS Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam to Mumbai Police Station Nodal Cyber, Mumbai as FIR bearing No. 05 of 2025 registered at Mumbai Police Station Nodal Cyber, Mumbai was registered first.

The Gauhati High Court Tuesday granted interim bail to Chanchlani while hearing his anticipatory bail petition and asked him to be present before the investigating officer within 10 days.

Chanchlani's counsels had argued that their client did not utter anything in the show and the allegations in the FIR were made against the co-accused persons only.

The FIR was registered by the Guwahati Police on a complaint of an individual on February 10 under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS), Information Technology Act, Cinematograph Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The top court on February 18 granted interim protection from arrest to podcaster Allahbadia over his comments on a YouTube show while calling it "vulgar" and saying he had a "dirty mind" which put society to shame. PTI PKS NSD NSD