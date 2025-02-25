Allahbadia told cops he committed 'mistake' by passing controversial remarks: Officials

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, whose crass remarks on a YouTube show kicked up a row, has said in his statement before the Maharashtra Cyber that he committed a mistake of passing controversial statements, officials said on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra Cyber and the Mumbai police are investigating Allahbadia's controversial remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show - India's Got Latent. Allahbadia made crude comments about parents and sex, leading to widespread backlash and multiple FIRs.

On Monday, Allahbadia appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber officials to record his statement into the case of obscenity it has registered against him and others, an official said.

"In his statement, Allahbadia admitted that he made a mistake by making controversial comments on the YouTube show, for which he is being criticised," he said.

The social media influencer also admitted that he made a mistake by using specific words in his comments during the show, the official said.

Allahbadia also told the officials that Samay Raina was his friend and he had gone to the show only for the latter, the official said, adding he also claimed that he did not charge anything to attend the show. PTI DC NP