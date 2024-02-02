Allegation of BJP 'buying' AAP MLAs: Delhi Police at CM Kejriwal's residence to serve notice

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) A Delhi Police crime branch team is at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to serve him a notice in connection with a probe over his claim that the BJP was trying to buy some AAP MLAs, official sources said Friday night.

A team of Crime Branch officials have reached Kejriwal's residence to serve him the notice related to the inquiry, they said.

In a post on X, Kejriwal had claimed last week that seven of his party MLAs had been contacted by the "them".

After Kejriwal's allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva had hit back saying, "This shows how much politically desperate Kejriwal has become. This unfounded allegation by him is an attempt to keep himself politically alive. The allegation that the BJP wants to break away MLAs of the ruling AAP, having 62 out of 70 MLAs in Delhi, shows his mental bankruptcy." PTI ALK TIR TIR