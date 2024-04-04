Allegation of MCC violation against Dhburi Congress aspirant Rakibul Hussain

Guwahati, Apr 4 (PTI) Assam poll officials have showcased Congress' Dhubri parliamentary constituency candidate Rakibul Hussain for alleged violation of election Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Bilasipara district's MCC cell nodal officer in a letter to the president and secretary of the party's district unit alleged that the Congress MLA had organised a public meeting on March 28 at Simultala without the prior permission of the district election officer.

The proceedings of the meeting were also aired live on social media, according to the letter made available to journalists on Thursday.

"This is a gross violation of the MCC issued by the Election Commission of India," the letter stated.

The Congress office-bearers have been asked to submit a written reply within three days on why necessary action should not be initiated for violation of the guidelines.

A Congress spokesperson here said they are inquiring into the allegations and will draft a reply accordingly.

Dhubri parliamentary constituency will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

Hussain is pitted against sitting AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal and AGP's Zaved Islam. PTI DG DG MNB