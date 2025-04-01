Allegations about deer meat made so that Bishnoi gang should target me: BJP MLA

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has claimed that baseless allegations about consuming deer meat are being made against him so that the "Bishnoi gang" should kill him.

A conspiracy was being hatched to implicate him in connection with the cases registered against Satish Bhosale alias `Khokya' who was arrested last month in an attempt to murder case, he said.

Bhosale, a BJP office-bearer from Maharashtra's Beed district who was known to be an aide of Dhas, is also facing a case for hunting wild animals.

"Some leaders from Parli (in Beed district) came to my constituency and claimed that I received deer meat from Bhosale. I have never consumed such meat," Dhas told a Marathi newspaper, adding that he is a `malkari' (follower of Lord Vitthal) who are known to avoid meat.

"The Bishnoi community (of Rajasthan) considers deer sacred. An attempt was made to frame me, so that a gangster like Lawrence Bishnoi would act against me," he claimed further.

Members of the "Bishnoi gang" were flown to Mumbai with the intention of "eliminating" him, Dhas said, adding that he had information about the purchase of flight tickets for certain individuals from Rajasthan.

He would take up the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said.

He had raised the issue of the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district which caused a stir, and criticised NCP leader Dhananjay Munde and BJP leader and state minister Pankaja Munde over the issue, Dhas noted.

"Now, with these allegations in the Bhosale case, an effort is being made to turn the tables on me," he claimed.

Dhananjay Munde resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet last month after coming under fire from the Opposition as his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case related to the Deshmukh murder. PTI ND KRK