Allegations against daughter's IT firm: Kerala CM says his hands are clean

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday broke his silence about the charges against his daughter T Veena's now defunct IT company and claimed that his hands are clean and therefore the allegations would not affect him.

He recalled that his wife was targeted before, and now accusations are being made against his daughter.

Accusations against Veena's company recently rocked Kerala politics, with the opposition Congress-led UDF demanding a central agency investigation into allegations about its illicit transactions with a private minerals company.

The CM opened up about the controversies while concluding the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Policy Address in the assembly.

With a smile, Vijayan said he has had to listen to several such stories earlier as well and the allegations won't affect him "because these hands are clean".

"Before, the allegations were against my wife. Now, it has slowly shifted towards the daughter," the CM said.

Vijayan also claimed that his daughter's IT company was set up using the money given by his wife which she had received as pension.

Earlier this month, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan demanded a CBI or Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the allegations surrounding the now-defunct IT firm in the wake of reported findings by the Registrar of Companies (ROC) of irregularities in the company. PTI LGK ANE