Allegations linked to illegal demolition of house 'baseless and invented': Goa DGP

Panaji, Jun 28 (PTI) Facing flak for his alleged role in unauthorised demolition of a house in North Goa, Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh on Friday said charges levelled against him were "baseless, invented and preposterous".

The house in question, partially demolished on June 22, is located in Assagao village of North Goa and the entire episode has triggered a political storm with the opposition asking Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take action against the DGP and demanding a CBI or judicial probe into the matter.

Singh, who had refused to comment on the issue on Friday morning, briefed a group of media persons in the evening during which he rubbished the allegations levelled against him.

The state police chief found himself in a spot after his subordinate, an inspector-rank officer, in a purported report submitted to chief secretary Punit Kumar Goel, claimed he was "pressured" by him (DGP) to not take action in regards to the illegal demolition of the house.

Singh said the allegations levelled against him based on an "unsigned" report were "baseless, invented and preposterous".

"There is no truth in the allegations levelled against me. I am connected to Goa for a long time and I have good connection with the force," the senior IPS officer asserted.

Singh emphasised he has given full freedom to his investigating officers to probe cases.

"Investigation of a case is the prerogative of the officer heading it," he said.

The DGP clarified he has no connection with Puja Sharma, one of the suspects in the demolition case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SP Rahul Gupta is currently probing the Assagao house demolition case.

Talking to reporters, Gupta said, "The SIT has arrested six persons in connection with the demolition case. Teams have been sent to Belgaum (Karnataka) and Mumbai to arrest more accused." Chief Minister Sawant, who handles the home portfolio, has separately instituted a high-level inquiry led by the chief secretary into the case.

The resident of the one-storey house, Prinsha Agarwadekar, had earlier lodged a police complaint alleging her house was partially demolished last Saturday and her husband Pradeep and son Prince were kidnapped by unidentified persons.

Police later arrested Arshad Khwaja (51), who claims to be the owner of the property and the driver of the bulldozer used in the demolition, from near Panaji.

Opposition parties have criticised the state government and demanded that the DGP be immediately removed and investigation in the matter be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar demanded that the DGP either be relieved of his charge or be asked to go on a long leave.

"I demand Goa CM Pramod Sawant to immediately ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah to sack the DGP for his involvement in the Assagao house demolition case," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also targeted the state police chief as well as the Goa government over the issue.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Yuri Alemao, said the entire case indicates there was a total collapse of law and order in the BJP-ruled state.

He questioned why Sawant was avoiding questions from the media on the issue, and demanded a inquiry under a retired high court judge into the matter.

AAP's Goa chief Amit Palekar wrote on his X handle, "Words coming out from the horses mouth is that Assagao incident is directly connected through non uniform wearing Police officer to CM @DrPramodPSawant and that's why he as Home Minister is quite (read quiet) when media questions him." PTI RPS NP RSY