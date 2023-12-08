Allegations of bribery for admission, bed found baseless: Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday said that a committee constituted by the Union Health Ministry has found no merit in the allegations of corruption and bribery for getting admission and beds at the facility.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey alleged at a press conference earlier in the day that bribes are being paid to touts in Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, Delhi, for getting admission and beds.

Referring to the case of a 14-year-old cancer patient who was allegedly denied admission in these hospitals, Pandey said that the girl was referred from the Delhi government's Cancer Institute. Her relatives jostled around AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital but couldn't get a bed, he alleged.

With regard to the incident, AIIMS Delhi carried an enquiry and in a communication to the director stated that patient Fayza was admitted and treated at Rajiv Gandhi Superspecility Hospital from October 26 to November 23. She was registered in the OPD of Dr BRA-IRCH on December 4. She was seen by consultant and diagnosis of T Lymphoblastic Lymphoma was made. Patient was referred to emergency for management as per practice, it said.

"The patient instead of visiting emergency went to media. Patient was called by AIIMS Media Cell for treatment in emergency. Patient visited emergency on December 5 at 11:07 AM. Investigation and Traetment was carried out but unfortunately patient succumbed due to illness at 17:20 PM on same day," AIIMS said.

Dr Rima Dada, professor in charge of media cell at AIIMS said, "AIIMS has zero tolerance to corruption... We have emergency dashboard which shows exact no of beds and beds occupied and vacant and there is no CORRUPTION. All patients in need of emergency tertiary secondary care are immediately admitted. But there should be vacant beds. Therefore our director had suggested triaging of patients to immediately admit patients in need of tertiary care and patients once stable May be shifted to other hospitals so more patients can be admitted who need immediate attention." Safdarjung Hospital in a statement said that a three-member committee constituted by health ministry interacted with several patients outside the ICU and the hospital campus and found these allegations baseless.

The committee will be submitting its detailed report to the ministry soon.