Allegations warrant an impartial inquiry: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Tuesday said the allegations of harassment and irregularities levelled by a Dalit IAS officer against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary A K Mehta were serious enough to warrant an investigation.

However, such an investigation will never happen and the media has also completely ignored the story, the former chief minister claimed.

"The allegations are serious enough to warrant an impartial investigation but we know that will never happen. Sadly the news media has completely ignored this story. They are being kept too busy chasing Ms World & other fluff stories. The lure of advertising rupees & the fear of summons to police stations have effectively silenced what was once a vibrant free(ish?) press in J&K," Abdullah posted on X.

The National Conference vice president was referring to a report in a national daily that IAS officer Ashok Parmar had filed a complaint to the chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

The 1992-batch AGMUT cadre officer has alleged in the complaint he was frequently transferred for being from a scheduled caste and for highlighting "bunglings" in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission of Jal Shakti Department in J&K. PTI MIJ MIJ TIR TIR