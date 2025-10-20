Alleged restriction on RSS activities: Shettar counters Cong govt's claims

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (PTI) Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday hit out at the Congress government in the state, for citing a circular issued by the earlier BJP government led by him, to defend their decision making "prior permission" mandatory for private organisations to use public premises for their activities.

The state government on Saturday had issued an order making "prior permission" mandatory for any private organisations, associations or a group of persons to use government property or premises for their activities.

While the government order does not specifically name RSS, the provisions of the order are said to be aimed at impacting the activities of the Hindu right wing organisation, including its route marches.

The order is based on a Cabinet decision on Thursday, prompted by Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

The Congress government is citing the 2013 circular, issued by the then BJP administration-led by Shettar, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only, to defend its order.

The ruling Congress is stating that they are only continuing with the implementation of the earlier BJP government's decision, to counter the opposition's allegations that the RSS was being targeted.

"They (government) are now claiming that they are continuing with the order that was issued by the BJP government when Jagadish Shettar was the chief minister. It was not an order at the first place, when an organisation sought permission to use a school premises for its activities, the response was given by the education department denying permission in the form of a circular," Shettar told reporters in Hubballi.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said, "it was not a decision taken by the cabinet when I was the CM....it was also not a general circular for the entire state, and had no reference to RSS." Responding to Shetter's statement that the circular was not a cabinet decision, Priyank Kharge in Bengaluru said, is the chief minister's responsibility restricted just to the finance department? As the CM, he is responsible for the decisions taken by the government during his tenure.

Stating that the current government order too does not make any reference to RSS, he said, "I saw his (Shettar) statement. He has said that it was a circular issued by the education department. We have never denied that. It was issued by the education department when he was the chief minister, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only.....we are only continuing its implementation." The 2013 circular was issued in response to a permission sought to organise a private event on the premises of the Fort High School at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.

Shettar also hit out at the government for suspending a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Praveen Kumar K P for attending the RSS route march at Lingsugur in Raichur district.

"Without even issuing an order you suspend the PDO, what logic? You (Kharge) seek for a ban on government employees participating in RSS activities and for an order in this regard (from the CM), even before issuing an order you suspend a PDO in Lingsugur for participating in route march. Don't you feel it is illegal?" he asked.

Questioning whether the government has any legal sense, the BJP MP from Belagavi said, "Siddaramaiah says he was an advocate.... Immediately withdraw this suspension." Accusing Priyank Kharge of misleading Siddaramiah, he said, "There is also an order or circular from the central government, at least ask your IAS officers or Chief Secretary or the law department about it. The prohibition that was there on government employees from participating in RSS activities was reviewed and withdrawn. As per central government rules an employee can take part in RSS activities." Priyank Kharge, however defending the suspension, ruled out any witch-hunt.

He said the state government has taken action based on the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, after varying reports and evidence about the employees participation in RSS activities. PT KSU ADB