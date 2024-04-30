Alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna well-founded: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the allegations of a sex scandal involving JD(S) candidate and sitting MP from Hassan appear to be well-founded from the newspaper and television reports.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Shah said that this cannot be tolerated at all.

“The BJP's stand is clear. We stand with the nation's Matri Shakti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment is towards zero-tolerance against any offence against women across the nation,” Shah said.

Attacking Karnataka’s Congress government for inaction in this case, Shah asked why is the Karnataka government not acting on the case.

“It is them who have to act,” Shah said.

“I want to tell Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to ask questions from her party’s chief minister and government instead of BJP,” he added.

“We are in favour of investigation and JD(S) has also announced to act against Revanna,” Shah said.

Moments later, the JD(S) core committee decided to suspend Revanna from the party with immediate effect.

“Such incidents have no place either in public life or society or in private. There should be exemplary punishment for such offenders,” Shah added.