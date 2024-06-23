Alleged sexual abuse case against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna handed over to CID

Bengaluru, Jun 23 (PTI) A case of alleged sexual abuse of a male party worker against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for probe, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Suraj Revanna -- the brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women -- was arrested in Hassan on charges of "unnatural offences" against him, police sources said.

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a party worker a few days ago and has been booked under different sections of the IPC, including "unnatural offences." "The case registered in Hassan District Holenarasipura Rural Police Station under sections 377, 342, 506, 34 IPC is transferred to CID for further investigation with immediate effect. The case file should be handed over to CID for further investigation, forthwith," a message from the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police to Director General of Police CID and Superintendent of Police, Hassan said.

The Superintendent of Police, Hassan district is directed to send the case file with concerned IO (Investigation Officer) to hand over personally to the Investigation Officer in CID, it said.

The Director General of Police, CID (Special Units and Economic Offences), Bengaluru has been asked to arrange to take up further investigation, and to send the detailed report after the completion of the investigation of the case.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Parameshwara said following the complaint, police have registered an FIR, they have secured Suraj Revanna and the inquiry is going on.

The case is being handed over to the CID, he said, adding "a series of similar cases were given to CID, this is also being given to CID." Regarding Suraj Revanna's complaint, he said, "whatever action needs to be taken on that, will be taken." On Suraj Revanna alleging a conspiracy against his family, Parameshwara said, "complaint has come, based on it whatever action needs to be taken in accordance with law, is being taken. Other than that I don't know about any political conspiracy that he has alleged." Suraj was questioned at Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crime police station in Hassan overnight, before he was arrested this morning, the sources said, adding he was later taken to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) for medical examination.

A 27 year-old man had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16.

Based on the complaint, Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under IPC Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

However, Suraj Revanna (37), grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has categorically refuted the charge. Suraj had also alleged the man had filed a false complaint against him in a bid to extort Rs 5 crore from him.

On Friday, police registered a case of extortion against the JD(S) worker on a complaint by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar.

Shivakumar had alleged that the party worker was trying to extort money from Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him.

It has been alleged that while the man demanded Rs 5 crore from Suraj Revanna, later it was reduced to Rs 2 crore.

Suraj's brother and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women and was arrested upon his return from Germany last month.

Prajwal, who lost from Hassan Lok Sabha seat, was arrested on May 31 soon after returning from Germany where he was holed up after rape and intimidation cases were registered against him.

Their father H D Revanna and mother Bhavani are out on bail. They have been accused of kidnapping and keeping an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults. PTI KSU SS