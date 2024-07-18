National

Alleged YSRCP worker chops off another worker’s hand; party accused of politicising

author-image
Masaba Naqvi
Updated On
New Update
Andhra hand cut off

New Delhi: In Andhra Pradesh, a series of violent incidents, including murders and a brutal attack resulting in the victim's hands being cut off, have been attributed to political tensions, with accusations and counter-accusations between the YSRCP and TDP. 

Sharing the video of the brutal murder in the full public view on Wednesday in Vinukonda town in Palnadu district, YSRCP tagged the President of India Draupadi Murmu in the early hours on Thursday.

“We are seeking support from every Indian and need your kind intervention and SAVE the people of Andhra Pradesh,” YSRCP wrote.

The post was quickly fact-checked and it came to light that both the persons involved were from YSRCP itself.

Later, Andhra police said in a statement that the murder was not political.

On the other hand, the public and social media users are calling for immediate and decisive action from the government to address the escalating violence and ensure public safety.

Droupadi Murmu Andhra Pradesh YSRCP
Subscribe