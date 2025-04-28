Alleging Constitution under threat, Congress holds 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Apr 28 (PTI) The Congress held a demonstration in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening, alleging that the Constitution is in danger under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

With 'mashals', posters and banners, hundreds of people joined the 'Samvidhan Bachao' (save the Constitution) march from Rajmahal Square to the Congress Bhavan.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, the party's in-charge for Odisha Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam were among those who led it.

Lallu alleged that BJP leaders were continously attacking the Constitution.

"The way BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma have spoken against Supreme Court judges, and the continuous attacks being made on the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi called for the 'Samvidhan Bachao' campaign. Such rallies are being held across the country," he said.

He alleged that members of the SC, ST and OBC communities were deprived of their rights in Odisha.

Though OBCs make up 54 per cent of Odisha's population, they are getting only 11.25 per cent reservation in government jobs and no reservation in education, he said.

As per the recommendation of the Mandal Commission, OBCs are supposed to get 27 per cent reservation, he added.

Das said that the rally was successful despite the thunderstorm.

"In the coming days, we will organise similar rallies in the districts, assembly segments and villages across the state,” he said. PTI BBM BBM SOM