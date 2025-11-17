Alleging garbage crisis in Mumbar-Kausa, NCP (SP) workers dump trash near TMC headquarters

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) The NCP (SP) on Monday protested against what it claimed was a garbage crisis in Mumbra-Kausa area by emptying trash from a dumper truck in front of the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Garbage was piling up in the area despite the TMC approving bills worth crores of rupees of a contractor engaged for clearing work, alleged NCP (SP) leader Ashraf Shanu Pathan.

Party functionaries said if matters do not improve, they would dump garbage in front of the TMC chief's bungalow. PTI COR BNM