Alleging malpractice in recruitment exam, candidates demonstrate outside Jharkhand SSC office

Ranchi, Sep 30 (PTI) Thousands of candidates were demonstrating outside the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) office in Ranchi on Monday, demanding the cancellation of the recruitment examinations it conducted last week over alleged malpractices.
The protest, which started in the morning, continued late in the night with a huge police force keeping a watch on the situation.
The students, who gathered from different parts of the state, alleged malpractices in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), through which recruitment is supposed to be made in mostly junior-level posts in the government.
The examinations were conducted across 823 centres on September 21 and 22 with a state-wide suspension of mobile internet services to prevent malpractices.
The JSSC had set up a three-member committee last week to probe the allegations of malpractices after Governor Santosh Gangwar wrote it, taking cognisance of the students' complaints.
One of the agitating candidates said hundreds of students from Hazaribag and Ramgarh marched around 100 km to Ranchi for the demonstration.
"We were forced to take to the streets. This government was not able to conduct a single examination free and fair," he claimed.
Students' leader Manoj Yadav claimed that they produced evidence of malpractice in writing, on a pen drive and on a CD.
In a notice on Sunday, the JSSC said the CD was completely blank. It also asked the students to submit the original source of the evidence provided through the pen drive.
JSSC officials later held a meeting with a delegation of the agitation candidates, and assured them that the results would not be released until the probe is complete, the protesters claimed. PTI SAN SOM