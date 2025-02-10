Alleging work that 'violates human values', Maharashtra PWD engineer sends resignation letter to ACS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) A PWD junior engineer from Maharashtra's Dharashiv district sent his resignation letter to the additional chief secretary of the department claiming "violation of basic human values and labour laws" as he was deployed for works other than what his post mandates.

Junior engineer Rohan Kamble, in his letter, said he is supposed to look after works related to the police department, government guesthouses in Dharashiv and Shingoli as well as pursuing proposals sent from the local office to the PWD headquarters at the secretariat.

However, Kamble, in the letter, claimed he was burdened with assignments related to MPSC and UPSC exams, meetings chaired by MPs and MLAs.

These constitute "labour work in the pre-Independence era" and was "violation of basic human values and labour laws", Kamble added in the letter sent to the PWD additional chief secretary.

He alleged he was being "exploited mentally and financially".

Kamble mentioned in the letter that immediate superiors had tried to ease his workload but he had chosen to quit since "I am not a slave anymore". PTI AW BNM