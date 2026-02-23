Alliance formation by DMK, DMDK like 'fleeting cinematic moment': TN BJP

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Feb 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran on Monday termed the alliance formation by the DMK and DMDK as a "fleeting cinematic moment".

Referring to the "lightning speed" of rival coalition talks, he said, "It is not really lightning speed. It is like that dialogue in a movie, 'minnal varum, minnal poghum' -- lightning comes and lightning goes. It will appear like lightning and vanish just as fast." The BJP leader, speaking to reporters here, also accused the ruling DMK of "stifling the voice" of the opposition.

"As far as the DMK regime is concerned, the throat of the BJP and other opposition parties is being throttled. Even when we speak in the Assembly, they cut half the speech before releasing the footage. If anyone posts a message or opinion against them on social media, they are immediately arrested," he alleged.

He further claimed a "double standard" in law enforcement, citing an alleged instance of a DMK functionary from Tenkasi making threats against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A prominent DMK leader from Tenkasi spoke about killing the Prime Minister, but he has not been arrested till now. This government is acting in a biased manner," Nagenthran said.

In mid-November 2025, ahead of a scheduled visit by the Prime Minister to Tamil Nadu, a video of DMK South District Secretary (Tenkasi) V Jayabalan, addressing an event in Tenkasi went viral.

In the speech, Jayabalan allegedly compared the Prime Minister to the demon king Narakasura and purportedly made remarks interpreted as a "death threat." Responding to queries about AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran’s statement on conducting seat-sharing talks only within the NDA, Nagenthran noted, "Everything is within the National Democratic Alliance. Everything is one." On Chief Minister M K Stalin’s remarks regarding a multi-cornered contest in the state, the BJP leader said it is for the people to decide who is strong.

"The people are the ones who should say that. That is what is primary," he added. PTI JR JR ROH