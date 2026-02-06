Alliance talks are on with 'friendly' parties, says DMDK leader Premalatha

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) The DMDK is currently in talks with "friendly" parties and would announce the poll ties and seats it would contest once the final decision is made, the party’s general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth said on Friday.

Refuting a charge that her party was delaying a decision on firming up poll alliance, she said this would take some time as the alliance, number of seats, and candidates’ names needed to be finalised.

Asked if the opposition AIADMK was in touch with her party to woo her back to the NDA, Premalatha told reporters here that AIADMK had offered a few Assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha seat, which was also the promise that was made in the past to her party.

"But it got deferred and they (AIADMK) said they would honour their word, but declined to give in writing," Premalatha said, recalling the promise made to her party before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"This time also they are promising the Assembly seats plus a Rajya Sabha seat," she said, and indicated that another party was also willing to give both. "So we will see who we are going to finalise and with whom we are going to settle with the final numbers that we are going to get. Thereafter, I will make an announcement," she said.

All were friendly parties, Premalatha said, and added the final decision would be made known before the Election Commission released the final electoral rolls.

"We want to form an alliance that will encourage our cadres to work hard (for our victory at the hustings)," Premalatha added.

Earlier in the day, the party, founded by veteran actor Vijayakanth, commenced the exercise of receiving applications from party aspirants keen on contesting the upcoming Assembly election on DMDK tickets. "This will go on till February 12, covering all the 234 constituencies," she said.

To a question she said, "We are friendly with all the parties. So, everyone is willing to bring DMDK into their alliance. We are also happy (on this account). But what our district secretaries and our carders like on who we should ally this time, matters," Premalatha emphasised.

Premalatha said she has been obtaining the party members' views on electoral alliances and would decide accordingly.