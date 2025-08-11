Alliance University's ‘Vidya Spandana’ offers 100 per cent tuition waiver for 7 EWS students

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) The city-based Alliance University announced on Monday that its second edition of ‘Vidya Spandana’ will fully support seven EWS students from across the state, enabling them to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.

The initiative is the private university's flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, stated a press release issued by the university.

The initiative was launched in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), Quality Education for All, added the press release. It provides a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for undergraduate programmes to meritorious students from Karnataka facing financial hardship.

In its inaugural edition, initiative helped 23 students. For the academic year 2025-26, it had attracted 173 applications statewide, added the release. PTI JR ROH