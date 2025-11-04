Allottees of 72 EWS flats in Lucknow to receive keys from UP CM on Wednesday

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over keys to allottees of 72 EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) flats on Wednesday. The flats have been constructed on land recovered from mafia leader Mukhtar Ansari's illegal possession in upscale Dalibagh area here.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, the keys will be distributed to beneficiaries at a ceremony organised at Ekta Van, opposite the Director General of Police's residence.

The flats, built under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme, are priced at Rs 10.70 lakh each, with the lottery process for allotment completed on Tuesday, it said.

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Vice-Chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the project is a result of the chief minister’s zero-tolerance policy against the mafia, under which illegal land was freed across the state.

The LDA constructed three G+3 blocks comprising 72 flats, each measuring 36.65 square metres, on the approximately 2,322 square metres of land reclaimed from Mukhtar Ansari's possession, he said.

The housing complex is at a prime location, situated on the 20-metre-wide Bandha Road, minutes away from Balu Adda, 1090 Square, Narhi, Sikandarbagh, and Hazratganj Square, the statement said.

The project is equipped with modern amenities such as water and electricity supply, two-wheeler parking, security, and landscaped parks, it added.

Online registration for the scheme began from October 4 to November 3, with nearly 8,000 registrations, the statement said.