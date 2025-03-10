Allow Class XI-XII students of social justice dept hostels to stay till May: NCP MLC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 10 (PTI) NCP MLC Satish Chavan has written to Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat to allow Class XI-XII students of hostels of the social justice department to stay till May against the usual practice of asking them to vacate by February ahead of exams.

In a letter dated March 8 sent to the state social justice minister, Chavan, an MLC from the graduates constituency, said these students prepare for competitive exams held in May and allowing them to stay till then will be beneficial for them.

"Class XI-XII students are told to leave the hostels in February. Classes go on till March and exams are held in April. Several students also prepare for competitive and entrance exams like NEET, JEE and CET for which they need to stay in the hostels till May. Students residing in the social justice department hostels are from rural areas and cannot afford to make private arrangements," he said in the letter.

The government should take a decision to allow them to stay till May, he added.