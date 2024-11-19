Allow work-from-home to half of staff: Gurugram administration to private companies

Gurugram, Nov 19 (PTI) The district administration on Tuesday directed private sector companies in Gurugram to allow work-from-home to half of their staff in view of the high level of air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar in his order issued under GRAP-4, has said that private and corporate sector companies should allow work from home to 50 per cent of their staff from November 20.

Issuing the advisory in compliance with the instructions from the Air Quality Management Commission, Kumar said that continuous efforts are being made by the district administration to reduce pollution.

All types of construction activities have been stopped and garbage burning has been banned.

"These orders will continue until the air quality improves. Companies should take this step and provide their cooperation to the district administration," read the advisory.

As air quality plummeted, the Supreme Court on Monday directed all Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to strictly enforce anti-pollution restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV , making it clear that the curbs will continue till further orders. PTI CORR RT