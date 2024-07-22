Allowing govt employees to take part in RSS activities 'shocking': Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Jul 22 (PTI) Opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the Centre's move to lift a ban on government employees from participating in activities of RSS is "shocking".

The order barring government employees from attending RSS programmes was issued in 1966 when the Congress was in power.

“I cannot believe it, it is utterly shocking,” Patnaik, a former Odisha chief minister, told PTI video while commenting on the Centre’s move.

The government order about the ban being lifted became public on Sunday.