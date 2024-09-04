Allowing man's divorce plea, HC says wife recklessly made dowry allegations

Prayagraj(UP), Sep 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has said no spouse, whether male or female, can be expected to continue in a matrimonial relationship at the risk of facing malicious criminal prosecution.

Allowing a man's appeal for divorce, the court said that there was no demand for dowry but the wife chose to "recklessly" make such allegations against all his family members which was an "extremely cruel" conduct.

A bench comprising Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Donadi Ramesh set aside an order dated July 23, 2010, of the district judge of Ballia dismissing the divorce suit instituted by the husband Basant Kumar Dwivedi.

"Once it was known that there was no demand for dowry in the marriage, the fact that she chose to make such allegations most recklessly against all family members of the appellant (husband) leaves us no doubt that the conduct of the respondent was extremely cruel," the order dated August 28 said.

According to law, legally no spouse whether male or female "may be expected to continue a matrimonial relationship at the risk of malicious criminal prosecution," it said.

"The criminal prosecution certainly leads to loss of dignity and reputation, besides other consequences that may arise, if a person is arrested or tried for the offence alleged," the order said. PTI CORR RAJ RT RT RT