Allu Arjun announces Rs 25 lakh to kin of woman who died during 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Actor Allu Arjun on Friday announced a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the family of a woman who died due to asphyxiation at a theatre screening 'Pushpa 2' premiere show in Hyderabad.

In a video posted on X, the 42-year-old actor said he wants to assure the grieving family that they are not alone in this painful situation and he will meet the family personally.

A 35-year woman died and her son was hospitalised on Wednesday due to asphyxiation, as crowds jostled at a film theatre here during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun's latest movie.

The incident took place when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre to have a glimpse of the star.

“Whatever we do, this loss can never be covered. From our side, we want to say that we are emotionally there for you. Whatever help you need, we are there for you, and on my behalf, I would like to donate an amount of 25 lakhs just as a goodwill gesture to secure their future and especially children. I’ll be there for them if they need any kind of support, I will try to be there,” he said in the video, expressing condolences.

A case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family.

He further said that he would bear the medical expenses of the boy, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Arjun said he came to know of the "tragic incident" only the following day and the whole movie team was upset.

“Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey,” he said in a post.

He advised the public to be careful when they go to a cinema hall and return home safely after watching the movies.

Meanwhile, the eight-year-old boy remains in a critical condition, doctors at the hospital treating him said on Friday.

“(The) Child has persistent fever spikes necessitating higher antibiotics. Child has been started on NG (nasogastric tube) feeds which he is tolerating well with adequate urine output showing some glimpse of hope. However, the condition remains critical, and the patient is under intensive care and close monitoring as the medical team works to stabilise him further,” the hospital said in a statement.

Currently he is on mechanical ventilator requiring minimal settings and minimal ionotropic support, neurologically (GCS E3VTM4 ) improving with no clinical seizures, it added.

Akshansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central zone) told PTI that the police are collecting more evidence regarding the incident.

A proposed press conference by the 'Pushpa 2' team today was cancelled, without citing any reason. PTI GDK ROH