Allu Arjun arrest: Cong says no ill feeling towards any film hero, law takes its course

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI) The ruling Congress president in Telangana B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday said law was taking its course in the arrest of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun and that his party would not have issues with any film hero.

The cases filed against Arjun are within the purview of law and the court granted him bail, he said.

Congress would only have love for any cinema hero but not ill feeling, he said. Goud pointed out that it was Congress chief ministers in undivided Andhra Pradesh who were instrumental in the Telugu film industry shifting from Chennai to Hyderabad (in the 1980s).

Goud took exception to BJP leaders finding fault with the Congress government over the arrest of Allu Arjun on Friday over the death of a woman when fans jostled during the premier show of the actor's film 'Pushpa 2' earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a Congress press release quoted him as saying that action would be taken as per law if BRS leader K T Rama Rao is found to have committed any irregularities in connection with conducting Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous BRS regime.

The Telangana government had in November written to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma seeking permission to register an FIR against Rama Rao over alleged irregularities. Reports in a section of the media claimed that the Governor has given his nod. PTI SJR ADB