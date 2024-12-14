Allu Arjun was normal in prison, had rice, veg curry for dinner: Prison officials

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI) Actor Allu Arjun, who was lodged in Chanchalguda Central prison here on Friday following a local court's remand in a case related to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, spent the night normally and had rice and vegetable curry for dinner, a senior official of the Telangana prisons department said on Saturday.

The official further said the actor was kept separately along with other accused in the case and was treated as a special class prisoner as per the court's order.

Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday following an interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court on Friday.

"He was quite normal. He did not appear depressed. The dinner time is normally 5.30 pm. However, late admissions will also be served food. The actor had rice and vegetable curry, and he was treated as a special class prisoner as per the court's order," the official told PTI.

Separate class prisoners are provided with a cot and a table and chair.

"He did not ask the jail authorities any favours," the official further said, adding Arjun was brought at 6.30 PM yesterday to the facility and released at 6.20 AM today.

The official refuted the remarks made by Arjun's advocate that the star was not released despite the HC's order, saying according to the jail manual no prisoner will be released after 7 PM. Only in exceptional cases the time would be extended up to 9 PM.

He said an official not less than the Jailer rank should be present to complete the formalities to release any prisoners from the prison and the HC's interim bail order physical copy arrived at the facility at 11.30 PM.

Allu Arjun’s advocate Ashok reddy, after the actor was released from the prison on Saturday, claimed the authorities did not release the celebrity despite having got the High Court order copy.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

He was arrested on Friday. PTI GDK SA