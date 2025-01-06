Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' earns Rs 1831 crore, breaks biggest grosser record of 'Baahubali 2'

Mumbai: South star Allu Arjun-starrer “Pushpa 2” has earned over Rs 1,800 crore at the global box office, becoming the biggest grosser ever, the makers announced on Monday.

Advertisment

Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie was released on December 5 worldwide with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

“Pushpa 2” amassed Rs 1,831 crores in 32 days worldwide and surpassed the lifetime earnings of “Baahubali 2”, which had previously held the record with Rs 1,810 crores, a press release issued by the makers read.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the movie, shared the latest box office update on their Instagram account.

Advertisment

“#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian cinema's industry hit with the highest ever collection for a movie in India. The wildfire blockbuster crosses a gross of 1831 in 32 dahys worldwide. #HistoricIndustryHitPUSHPA2. Book your tickets now!,” the post read.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, “Pushpa 2” is a sequel to 2021's blockbuster film "Pushpa: The Rise".