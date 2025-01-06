Advertisment
National

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' earns Rs 1831 crore, breaks biggest grosser record of 'Baahubali 2'

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Telugu film actor Allu Arjun during a press conference regarding the success of his latest film ' Pushpa 2: The Rule', in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

Mumbai: South star Allu Arjun-starrer “Pushpa 2” has earned over Rs 1,800 crore at the global box office, becoming the biggest grosser ever, the makers announced on Monday.

Advertisment

Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie was released on December 5 worldwide with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

“Pushpa 2” amassed Rs 1,831 crores in 32 days worldwide and surpassed the lifetime earnings of “Baahubali 2”, which had previously held the record with Rs 1,810 crores, a press release issued by the makers read.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the movie, shared the latest box office update on their Instagram account.

Advertisment

“#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian cinema's industry hit with the highest ever collection for a movie in India. The wildfire blockbuster crosses a gross of 1831 in 32 dahys worldwide. #HistoricIndustryHitPUSHPA2. Book your tickets now!,” the post read.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, “Pushpa 2” is a sequel to 2021's blockbuster film "Pushpa: The Rise". 

box office collections Pushpa 2: The Rule Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Allu Arjun Box office box office success
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe