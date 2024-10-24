Almonds are good source of 'vegetarian protein', say experts

Lucknow, Oct 24 (PTI) With ICMR guidelines advising people to avoid opting for protein supplements, dietary experts feel almonds are a good source of "vegetarian protein", especially in a country like India where a large number of people are vegetarians.

"Almonds have been a traditional food item in Indian households. So it is not something new that we have suddenly introduced, and our body is quite used to it. Secondly, several researches have come out now which back the nutritional benefits of almonds," Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, Delhi, told PTI on Wednesday.

"Almonds are a good source of vegetarian protein which can help us bridge the gap in protein intake deficit,” she added.

Samaddar was in Lucknow on Wednesday to take part in a panel discussion hosted by the Almond Board of California on the topic "Supporting the Daily Protein Needs of Indian Families with a Handful of Almonds".

The event also featured MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria.

Almonds contain 15 essential nutrients, including vitamin E, magnesium, and zinc, Samaddar said, adding that these nutritious nuts support heart health, weight management, muscle recovery, and energy levels, while also helping manage blood sugar levels.

"The guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have specifically emphasised on taking proteins from natural sources as far as possible, and not opt for supplements. As far as natural sources of proteins are concerned, we can bank on 'daal' or dairy products.

"Researches say if you can replace your unhealthy snacking with a handful of almonds, LDL (bad cholesterol) levels can be reduced to a great extent. Almonds are also good for diabetics, as they are often in a dilemma as to which snack they should opt for,” Samaddar said.

When asked if consuming almonds in summer is bad for health, she said it is a myth, "because when we talk about consuming almonds, we don’t suggest consuming them in large quantities." Commenting on the matter, Bhadouria said she has created around 40-45 different recipes using almonds.

"Almonds are quite easy to cook, and there are many ways in which the ingredient can be treated to many dishes," she said. PTI NAV ARI