Almost 16 years after UP cop's murder, 3 sentenced to life in Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) A local court here on Saturday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment and two others to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the murder of a sub-inspector, nearly 15-and-a-half years after the incident.

Special Judge Sarvesh Kumar Pandey awarded life imprisonment to Ram Naresh, Satyapal Singh, and Pankaj alias Bablu, according to Assistant Government Advocate (Criminal) Narendra Kumar Rathore.

Two other accused -- Shivratna and Bangali -- were sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment each. After the verdict was announced, all the convicts were sent to the district jail.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on August 2, 2010, in the Nagla Khangar police station area, when Sub-Inspector Rajveer Singh was shot by criminals near the embankment of a canal at Kotri Ki Thar.

Upon receiving information, the officer's family members and villagers rushed to the spot and found Singh lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The assailants also looted the sub-inspector's service revolver after killing him.

The police registered a case immediately following the incident and launched an investigation. The stolen government revolver was subsequently recovered based on the disclosure statements made by the accused.

After completing the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against five accused in the court.

Pronouncing the sentence, the judge said the punishment was awarded after hearing arguments from both sides and on the basis of the evidence on record, Rathore said.