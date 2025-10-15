Almost 3,000 quintals of spurious food seized, 1,155 quintals destroyed ahead of Diwali in UP

Lucknow, Oct 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has since October 8 seized 2,993 quintals of adulterated or unsafe food, with a market value of Rs 3.88 crore, the government said in a statement.

In the run-up to a string of festivals, the state has intensified its drive against adulterated and unsafe food products across the state. Since October 8, when the FSDA launched its campaign, the agency has conducted 4,621 inspections, 2,085 raids, and tested 2,853 food samples from across the state.

Of the spurious material seized, 1,155 quintals, worth Rs 1.75 crore, were deemed unfit and destroyed. An FIR each has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Unnao, Mathura, and Lucknow districts in connection with the seizures.

"Strict action is being taken across the state against adulteration and the sale of harmful food materials. There will be no compromise on citizens' health during the festive season," FSDA Secretary Roshan Jacob said. In Unnao, 215 kg of khoya was seized and destroyed, and an FIR was registered. Mathura authorities destroyed 400 kg of adulterated paneer, while in Lucknow, 802 kg of khoya was disposed of, the statement said.

In Jhansi, 1,200 kg of khoya was seized, and in Hathras, 790 kg of spurious pickle was confiscated. Similar actions were taken in Bulandshahr, where 3,000 kg of adulterated rasgulla and gulab jamun were seized, Mirzapur and Saharanpur, where 1,478 kg and 1,100 kg of khoya were confiscated. In Hapur, 6,000 litres of refined soybean oil were seized.

The drive also extended to highways and toll plazas, where large consignments were seized. The vigil led to seizures of 750 kg of paneer at Sahibabad toll, 1,500 kg at Hapur toll (Chhijarsi), 4,040 kg of khoya on NH-34 (GT Road, Kanpur), 910 cartons of adulterated sweets at Barabanki toll, and 2,450 kg of khoya on Kanpur's Panki Road.

The state government has urged the people to immediately report any information on adulteration or the sale of fake products. Complaints can be made via the toll-free number 1800-180-5533 or WhatsApp numbers 9793429747 (for food items) and 8756128434 (for drugs), it said.

The FSDA will keep the identity of informants confidential, it said.