'Almost ironic': Dwarka SUV crash victim's mother refuses to accept apology by accused's father

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A day after the father of the 17-year-old accused in the fatal SUV crash in Delhi’s Dwarka apologised to the victim’s mother, saying he is "ready to abide by the judiciary's decision", she appeared to be in no mood to forgive him. She said it was ironic that the accused's father chose to apologise 15 days after the accident and had not made any effort to reach out to her personally until now.

The accident occurred in the Dwarka area on February 3 when a speeding SUV, being driven by the 17-year-old boy who was filming a video for social media, collided with a motorcycle and a taxi.

A 23-year-old man, Sahil, was killed in the accident, while a cab driver was critically injured.

Speaking to PTI, the boy’s father said he was away from the city on business when the accident took place. "I was in Gorakhpur for work when I got a call on February 3 informing me that my son had met with an accident. I returned to Delhi immediately and received the details from the police," he said.

Expressing grief over Sahil's death, the father said he was deeply saddened by the loss of life.

"I sincerely apologise to the mother who lost her son. I am ready to seek her forgiveness and will follow whatever decision the law and judiciary make," he said.

He added that as a parent, he could understand the pain being experienced by the bereaved family.

Sahil's mother, Inna Makan, a single parent, alleged that the accused's family has been focused solely on securing bail for their son and had not even offered an apology so far.

"After 15 days, he suddenly remembers he is a parent. It's almost ironic. The police haven't even apprehended the father of the accused, who was only focused on securing bail for his son," she said.

No one from the police or the family of the accused has reached out to her personally, she claimed.

"Perhaps, they did not expect a single mother to gather evidence and pursue the case so relentlessly. They are financially strong, I am not," she said.

The accused's father said, "I do not dare to face the grieving mother because I can never undo her loss." He maintained that his commercial vehicles are operated by managers and drivers, and that all related records are transparent and verifiable. He described the incident as a "big mistake" by his son and vowed it would never happen again.

Delhi Police has booked the father under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act for allowing a minor to drive.

A fresh video of the aftermath surfaced on social media on Wednesday. Recorded by a passerby, the video purportedly shows the victim lying on the road and the SUV at the crash site.

The accused and his sister are also seen purportedly being stopped by locals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the accused initially claimed to be 19, but document verification proved he is a minor.

"His father was bound down and will be charge-sheeted for allowing the minor to drive a vehicle. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.