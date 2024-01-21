Alok Mehta thanks Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi for giving him Education portfolio

Patna, Jan 21 (PTI) Senior RJD leader Alok Mehta on Sunday thanked Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, for providing him with a new role as the state Education Minister to serve the people.

The CM on Saturday effected a cabinet reshuffle changing the portfolios of three ministers all of them belonging to ally RJD. Education minister Chandra Shekhar was made to swap portfolios with Alok Mehta, who was minister for Sugarcane Industries.

Mehta, who is expected to take charge of the Education department on Monday, has been relieved of the Revenue and Land Resources department, which will now be held by Lalit Kumar Yadav. Yadav will continue to hold the charge of the Public Health and Engineering department.

A day after the cabinet reshuffle, Mehta told reporters, "I thank the CM and the DyCM for providing me with an opportunity to serve as Bihar Education Minister. I will deliver my best as I did during my previous tenure as the state Revenue and Land Resources minister".

Expressing gratitude to the CM and the DyCM for assigning him the new portfolio, Mehta said, "Our government has done a lot for the overall development of the state, especially in the education sector. I will see what more can be done for the overall improvement in the education sector in the state".

Chandra Shekhar who held the Education portfolio had allegedly made controversial statements about the 'Ramcharitmanas' along with Hindu Gods and Goddesses. He was also not getting along with KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department. PTI PKD RG