Alok Rai takes charge as director of Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Alok Kumar Rai on Wednesday took charge as director of the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C), and called upon students, teachers and the non-teaching staff to join hands to take the institute to greater heights.

He was preceded by Saibal Chattopadhyay, who had been in the post since January 16.

Chairperson, IIM-Calcutta Board of Governors Shrikrishna Kulkarni said it welcomes Rai, who comes to the institute “with a strong commitment to excellence”.

“As the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lucknow, he comes to IIM-Calcutta with a strong commitment to academic and research excellence, infrastructure development and good governance," Kulkarni said.

Rai, who talked about his stint at the University of Lucknow and how he took the plunge into teaching from an industry professional, said he always believed in instilling the appreciation about "our cultural eco-system among students" to keep them grounded. PTI SUS RBT