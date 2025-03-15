Along with development, PM ensured unprecedented peace in Northeast: Shah

Aizawl, Mar 15 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that along with the development of Northeast, PM Narendra Modi has ensured unprecedented peace in the region.

Shah made the statement while addressing a function in Aizawl, marking the relocation of an Assam Rifles camp.

He said the Centre was committed to developing Mizoram and relocating the Assam Rifles camp to outside Aizawl was a testament to it.

"The decision to shift the Assam Rifles shows the Centre's concern for the Mizo people," he added.

Shah said the BJP-led government at the Centre wants a safe, peaceful and beautiful Mizoram, and PM Modi was himself overseeing the progress of development projects in the state. PTI CORR SOM