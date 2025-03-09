Alpha Tocol hands over first rear fuselage for LCA Mk1A to HAL

Bengaluru, Mar 9 (PTI) Private firm Alpha Tocol Engineering Services on Sunday handed over the first rear fuselage for Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Defence Ministry said.

The rear fuselage was handed over at the HAL's Aircraft Division in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh termed the handing over as a milestone in the historic journey of India's defence manufacturing.

"The ceremony is a testimony to India's progress towards Aatmanirbharta in defence and the Government's commitment towards enhanced public-private partnership," he said.

The defence minister commended HAL and the private sector for constantly strengthening the Armed Forces with latest platforms and technologies.

He stated that the HAL, through its integrated model and strategies, is not only bolstering the strength of soldiers, but is also opening new dimensions of manufacturing and Research and Development (R&D) by collaborating with the private sector.

The statement said a fuselage is the main body section of the aircraft which holds the pilot, passengers and cargo, while the rear fuselage supports the tail section and its associated components.

Singh described HAL as the fuselage of the country's defence and aerospace sector, with private companies such as L&T, Alpha Tocol, Tata Advanced Systems and VEM Technologies playing the role of rear fuselage, supporting HAL.

"Together with these Indian components, the aircraft which is being manufactured in our defence and aerospace sector will reach greater heights in the times to come," he said.

The minister credited the bravery and dedication of the air warriors as well as the equipment being manufactured by Indian public and private sectors for the growing strength of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"While our courageous air warriors have made an invaluable contribution, the equipment being manufactured indigenously is providing them the added strength, with which they protect our borders," he said.

Singh exuded confidence that HAL and the private sector will continue to overcome every challenge and bolster the Armed Forces in every way.

The statement said the HAL had placed orders on various Indian private companies such as L&T, Alpha Tocol Engineering Services, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), VEM Technologies and Lakshmi Mission Works (LMW) for supplying major modules for the 83 LCA Mk1A contract.

HAL has already manufactured 12 LCA MK1A rear fuselages, which are on the aircraft in the manufacturing line. With this supply, a major structure module produced by an Indian private partner will be integrated into the LCA Mk1A aircraft, enabling HAL to meet additional delivery commitments for IAF from 2025-26 onwards.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, Chief Managing Director (CMD) of HAL D K Sunil, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Alpha Tocol Engineering Services, Wing Commander Baran Sen (Retd), CMD, VEM Technologies V Venkataraju, Senior VP, Larsen & Toubro, Arun T Ramchandani, were present along with other dignitaries. PTI GMS KH