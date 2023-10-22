Alstom's modern signalling system makes global debut with opening of Delhi-Meerut RRTS

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) With the inauguration of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) last week, rail equipment manufacturer Alstom also marked the global debut of its modern signalling systems with integrated platform screening doors.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the first Namo Bharat train on a 17-km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot on Friday.

"The European Train Control System (ETCS) signalling system will not only facilitate inter-operability but will also allow to optimise the usage of existing infrastructure, thus reducing the waiting time for passengers," a statement from Alstom-India said.

This signalling system provides a high level of safety for trains running at close headway of 180 seconds by virtual block implementation "(hybrid level-3)" to ensure continuous and safe separation, and eliminate accidents due to human error, it said.

Advertisment

India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service seeks to redefine travel in the region with swift speed and latest technology.

The RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system with a design speed of 180 kmph, and operational speed potential of 160 kmph.

The ETCS uses Long Term Evolution (LTE) communication with the RRTS trainsets, which have also been manufactured by Alstom.

Advertisment

"These solutions are designed and stacked together to provide utmost safety to passengers. A key feature of the technology being introduced in the RRTS is inter-operability, which facilitates seamless commuter movement across the corridors, without the hassle of changing the trains for passengers," the statement said.

This service also comes with Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Traffic Management System (TMS), Platform Screen Door (PSD) sub-systems using Long Term Evolution (LTE) communication between track side and train.

"This project also marks the world premiere of several new signalling technologies which will set new benchmarks in the rail space globally. All of this is set to make sustainable mobility at scale real in India," Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom-India said. PTI SKU ANB ANB