Altercation after pet dog of family enters neighbour's house; FIRs lodged

Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) A pet dog escaped from a caretaker's premises and entered the house of a neighbour in Maharashtra's Thane district, leading to an altercation between the two families, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Ambernath area following which both the sides filed police complaints against each other.

The canine, which had been entrusted to a family by their relatives for care, escaped and entered the house of their neighbour.

The neighbour confronted the dog's caretakers, questioning their ability to manage the pet, assistant police inspector Srirang Gosavi said.

The matter escalated into a heated argument, leading to an altercation during which the dog's caretaker damaged doors of the neighbour's house, he said.

Both the sides later filed cross-complaints.

The police on Tuesday registered FIRs against members of the two families under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(4) (mischief), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR GK