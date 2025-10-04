Altercation between J'khand LoP daughter-in-law's driver, Durga Puja organisers during immersion

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Oct 3 (PTI) The driver of Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi's daughter-in-law Priya Kisku's car engaged in an altercation with members of a Durga Puja committee during an immersion procession in Hazaribag district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Amritnagar village in Muffasil police station area late on Thursday evening when Kisku was passing through the area in her car.

Muffasil police station officer-in-charge Paras Kumar said, "The altercation took place over the driver's insistence that the car be allowed to pass despite being asked by the puja committee members to wait for some time till the procession passes." "We have received a petition from Kisku and the matter is being investigated," he added.