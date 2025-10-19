Alternative places to be identified in Ramban to resettle people in vulnerable areas: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Oct 19 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the administration in Ramban town would identify alternative places for a permanent resettlement of the population of ecologically-vulnerable places in the hilly district.

The minister of state in the prime minister's office was speaking at a public durbar, organised in Ramban as part of his ongoing outreach campaign to engage directly with the people in his parliamentary constituency. He interacted with a host of public delegations hailing from different parts of the district, including villages and gave a patient hearing to their concerns. The deputations aired their grievances and put forth their demands regarding developmental and rehabilitation issues.

"The administration would identify alternative places for a permanent resettlement of the population of ecologically-vulnerable places in the district. The residents of these areas face a constant threat during natural disasters like the recent floods," the minister said.

He further informed that the restoration work on the damaged stretches of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway is nearly complete. The public durbar was held in the wake of recent floods across the districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ramban was among the districts which bore the brunt of the torrential rainfall-induced flash floods. Roads and other public infrastructure in many villages of Ramban have suffered massive damage.