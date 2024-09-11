Alumina refinery management to pay Rs 15 lakh aid to kin of 4 deceased workers each: Govt

Raipur, Sep 11 (PTI) The management of an alumina refinery in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district will pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of four workers who died following the collapse of a hopper at the factory, a government official said on Wednesday.

The district administration also directed that the factory cannot resume its operation without getting permission from the authority, he said.

On September 8, four workers were killed and two others sustained injuries after a hopper filled with coal collapsed on them at Maa Kudargarhi Minerals and Refractories Private Limited in Silsila village under Raghunathpur police chowki of the district.

Bauxite is refined into alumina at the factory. Alumina is used in making aluminum.

On the direction of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Surguja Collector Bhoskar Vilas Sandeepan had constituted a probe team to investigate the incident, an official statement said.

The collector along with the probe team visited the factory on Wednesday and took stock of the incident.

"The company will provide a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the kin of each of the four deceased and Rs 3 lakh to each of the injured. The company officials will hand over the compensation amount to concerned persons in front of the administration officials on Thursday," the collector said in the release.

The plant cannot resume its operation without the permission by the administration, he added.

The police had on Tuesday registered an FIR against six persons, including the general manager of an alumina refinery in connection with the incident.

General Manager Rajkumar Singh, supervisor Ranjit Chaudhary, production manager Tej Malani, boiler in-charge BK Mishra, contractor Vipin Mishra, boiler in-charge Rakesh Kumar and other accountable persons of the company have been booked under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said. PTI TKP NP