Alumni of Latur college provide equipment, guide juniors at alma mater

Latur, Sep 30 (PTI) The alumni of a college in Maharashtra's Latur district have been supporting their alma mater by donating equipment and providing guidance to their juniors, an official from the college said on Monday.

Former students of Smt Sushiladevi Deshmukh Senior College (run by Manjara Charitable Trust) have been at the forefront of educational, social, and cultural initiatives, college principal Dr Ajay Patil said.

The alumni association recently donated a state-of-the-art smart board worth Rs 1.65 lakh to the college and provided free bus passes to underprivileged students. Over the years, the alumni association has contributed generously, donating projectors, water purifiers and a sanitary napkin disposal machine, among other things.

Dr Patil emphasised that the alumni not only contribute financially but also dedicate their time to mentor current students, sharing their experiences and knowledge, and their efforts have contributed to the overall development of the students. PTI COR ARU