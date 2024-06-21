Always better if Lok Sabha Speaker chosen by consensus: Union minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday pitched for a consensus for the post of the Lok Sabha Speaker amid suggestions that the opposition Congress was keen on a contest for the key position.

"It is always better if there is a consensus," Rijiju replied to questions whether he had reached out to the opposition leaders on the selection of the Speaker.

He said consultations with the NDA partners will be held before arriving at any decision.

"We will take steps very soon," was Rijiju's refrain to questions on talks with the the opposition leaders.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 and the election to the office of the Speaker, Lok Sabha has been fixed on June 26.

The names of BJP leaders D Purandeswari, Radha Mohan Singh and Bhartruhari Mahtab have been doing the rounds for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.

A section of the political circles was also of the view that the current Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla could get a second term in the coveted office.

At any time before 12 noon on the day preceding the date fixed for the election, any member can give notice in writing to the secretary general of a motion supporting another member for the office of the Speaker, a Lok Sabha bulletin noted.

"In the present case, notices of motions for the election of the Speaker can be given before 12 noon on Tuesday, June 25," it explained.

The notice for the motion has to be seconded by a third member. Also, it has to be accompanied by a statement by the candidate contesting the poll that he or she is willing to serve as Speaker if elected.

A member cannot propose one's own name, or second a motion, the secretariat pointed out, citing rules.

If any motion is carried (adopted), the person presiding the proceedings (a pro-tem Speaker) will declare that the member proposed in the motion which has been carried has been chosen as the Speaker of the House.