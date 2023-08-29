Always keep Delhi clean, not just for G20 Summit: Arvind Kejriwal urges people

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged people to always keep the city clean and not just for the upcoming G20 Summit.

Taking to microblogging site X, he said in Hindi, "In the last few weeks, Delhi's MLAs, councilors and sweepers have worked hard to make the city clean. Engineers and employees of PWD, MCD and other departments have also worked hard.

पिछले कुछ हफ़्तों में दिल्ली के विधायकों, पार्षदों और सफ़ाई कर्मियों ने खूब मेहनत करके दिल्ली को चमका दिया है। PWD, MCD एवं अन्य विभागों के इंजीनियर्स और कर्मचारियों ने भी खूब मेहनत की है। ये सफ़ाई केवल G-20 के लिए ही नहीं होनी चाहिए। अब हमें हमेशा दिल्ली को ऐसे ही साफ़ रखना है https://t.co/QRVQmPwe0j — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 29, 2023

"This cleanliness should not only be for the G-20 Summit. Now we always have to keep Delhi clean like this," he said. In the lead-up to the Summit, ministers have also been inspecting the upkeep and maintenance of stretches in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inspected preparations for the Summit in Moti Bagh.