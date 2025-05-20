Always keep what I promise, that's my character: Mamata

Siliguri (WB), May 20 (PTI) Asserting that she has always fulfilled her pre-poll promises, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged people not to fall for such promises made by her opposition, as "those are never kept".

Addressing a government function in Phulbari near Siliguri, Banerjee criticised the Centre, claiming that it owes the state Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

"We are the first to start initiatives like 'Lakshmir Bhandar', which will continue forever. They are now claiming they will give benefits under similar schemes. They do not fulfil promises made during the polls. They have not done so in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan," she said.

At the programme, Banerjee announced several new development programmes for the northern districts of the state.

Referring to the 'Banglar Bari' scheme under which 12 lakh poor will get financial assistance for constructing houses, she said, "We have kept our promises. The first instalment was disbursed in December, and now the second instalment has been credited to your bank accounts. Our government has spent Rs 14,400 crore for this scheme." She said another 16 lakh eligible families would receive their first instalment in December and the second instalment in May next year.

Banerjee said that her government is using its own funds for several social welfare schemes as the Centre has stopped releasing money for them.

"Even in the face of neglect, north Bengal has seen significant development," she said, announcing a series of new projects, including a skywalk at Jalpesh Temple in Jalpaiguri and the restoration of the historic Morgan House in Kalimpong.

Banerjee also said that the state government has started crediting financial assistance of Rs 158 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1 lakh potato farmers under the 'Bangla Shasya Bima' scheme.

She announced additional state-funded houses for tea garden workers under the 'Cha Sundari' scheme.

"Workers of the tea gardens must know that our government was, is, and will remain with them. They should not be worried. A lot of people have promised them a lot of things, but have failed to keep their word all these years," the CM said.

"We have kept all the promises we made. If I give my word, I keep it. That is my credibility, my character," she added. PTI SCH SOM