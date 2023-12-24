Always kept farmers, agriculture at centre of our policies: Khattar

Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the BJP-led government in the state has always kept farmers and agriculture at the centre of its policies.

He was addressing "Anndata Sammelan" in Bhiwani district's Singhani village. The event was organised to pay tributes to former prime minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh whose birth anniversary was on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering, Khattar said Chaudhary Charan Singh made pivotal contributions to the welfare of farmers and labourers.

He also highlighted his government's "unwavering commitment" to the welfare of farmers.

"The present state government is also pro-farmer and agriculture and farmers continue to be the focal point of state policies, with numerous ongoing welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the farming community. The government has been constantly implementing continuous welfare schemes for farmers," he further said.

He also said that Chaudhary Charan Singh advocated tailoring all government schemes to benefit small and marginal farmers, who constituted 51 per cent of the total farmer population at that time.

Today, the number of small farmers has surpassed 80 per cent, presenting a formidable challenge that requires collective efforts to enhance the income of farmers, he said.

On the occasion, Khattar highlighted the need for collaborative endeavours to promote agriculture and commended the government's persistent efforts in this regard, the official statement said.

He also cautioned the farmers to identify such individuals those who do politics in their name.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said that discussions should be held with the central government to construct a greenfield expressway in the Bhiwani region.

Additionally, the construction of bypasses for Loharu, Siwani, and Bahal, as well as the establishment of industrial parks in 100-100 acre areas in Siwani and Loharu, should be undertaken, he said.

The minister said that on the national level, a "Kisan Ratna" award should be instituted in the name of Chaudhary Charan Singh, similar to the Bharat Ratna award. Furthermore, he suggested that similar to how writers and filmmakers are separately nominated in the Parliament, two-three leaders advocating for farmers' interests should also be nominated.

On the occasion, Khattar said the government has undertaken numerous initiatives for the welfare of farmers. Development projects worth Rs 112 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid.

Khattar also talked about the introduction of new systems in agriculture in the era of information technology. Previously, farmers had to work hard to apply urea on crops, but now drones are being used to apply urea. About 15 per cent of farmers have started using this technology, he said.