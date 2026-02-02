Always stood by CM, will continue to do so in future, says Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) Seeking to junk claims of power tussle in the state, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday asserted that he has always stood by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and will continue to do so in future as well.

He said it is the party high command which decides leadership matters and the backing of certain number of MLAs could not decide anything.

During a discussion in the Karnataka Assembly, opposition leader R Ashoka said Shivakumar often spoke about the right time.

"Shivakumar says time will give the answer. We will get relief if he discloses which time he is talking about," Ashoka said.

The BJP leader said he has heard from Shivakumar’s camp that there are at least 56 MLAs to support the deputy chief minister.

"When I asked a person from Chief Minister’s camp he said every morning these 56 people go to Shivakumar’s camp and return to the CM’s camp by the evening. Labour Minister Santosh Lad is from the same category," Ashoka claimed. He added that Shivakumar was in a dilemma over whom to trust.

Lad took exception to Ashoka's statement and rejected being the follower of a particular camp, and retorted saying that the BJP is an "expert" in bringing down governments.

Ashoka said the BJP will never topple the government and hinted that the power tussle would bring down the Congress regime in the state.

He said Shivakumar should clear the air because for the past month, his speeches, statements, and social media posts have been conveying hundreds of meaning, thereby adding confusion.

Replying, the Deputy CM said, his strength is "139 MLAs" including the chief minister.

Further, the deputy chief minister said: "Siddaramaiah is also with me 100 per cent. There is no question on it. We both are together, working to fulfill the promises made to the people of Karnataka. We are marching in that direction and will continue to do so in future as well. There should not be any confusion." He asserted that he always stood by Siddaramaiah during crisis and will do so in future. "He (Siddaramaiah) will also stand by me,” the Deputy CM said.

On his social media post, he said: "Decisions are not taken based on the number but it is the party leadership which decides. It is applies to both yours and my party." The BJP replaced a number of chief ministers, MLAs were also changed and a major cabinet reshuffle happened, he added. PTI GMS GMS VGN